Updated on: October 13, 2021 11:20 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know whether twitching of lips is auspicious or inauspicious?

The twitching of the lips is always auspicious, whether it is the upper lip or the lower lip, both of which indicate a good sign. If your upper lip twitches, then you can get rid of your enemies soon. If the lower part of the lip twitches, then you may meet a close friend whom you have not met for a long time.