Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Samudrik Shastra: Know certain about the thumb of the hand

Astrology Videos

Updated on: January 25, 2022 17:52 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know certain about the thumb of the hand

According to Samudik Shastra, the reasoning ability of such people is very weak. That's why these people take more decisions with the heart than with the mind.
Astrology

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News