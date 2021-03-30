Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
Samudrik Shastra: Know about the nature of short-legged people

According to samudrik shastra, people whose feet are short are very fond of buying new things. It is in their habit that wherever they go, they definitely buy something from there and bring it.
