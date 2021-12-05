Sunday, December 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Samudrik Shastra: Know about people from the colours of their nails

Astrology Videos

Updated on: December 05, 2021 9:47 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know about people from the colours of their nails

According to Samudrik Shastra, red coloured nails indicate physical fitness.Such people have very good health.
Bhavishyavani Acharya Indu Prakash Samudrik Shastra Samudrik Shastra Today

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News