Updated on: October 19, 2021 10:17 IST

People born in Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra should worship Neem tree for auspicious results

The relation of Uttarabhadrapada constellation has been told with the neem tree. Therefore, people who were born in Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra should worship the Neem tree on this day. By doing this, auspicious results are obtained.