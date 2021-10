Updated on: October 23, 2021 10:18 IST

People born in Kritika Nakshatra should worship sycamore tree

Tonight there will be Kritika Nakshatra till 9.53 pm. Kritika is the third constellation in the category of 27 constellations. It is related to the sycamore tree and the person who was born in this nakshatra should worship the sycamore tree today. Also, there should not be any kind of damage to the twigs, leaves or its fruit of the tree. By doing this you will get auspicious results.