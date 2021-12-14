Those with first letter of name 'V' will have a good day, know about others
Samudrik Shastra: Know about crooked nails
Mokshada Ekadashi, know today's auspicious time
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri incident was well planned: SIT
Modi in Varanasi: On day 2, PM holds meet with chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states
Supreme Court agrees with Centre on road-widening for Char Dham project
Why Rahul Gandhi thinks Centre needs 'tuition'
PM Modi makes midnight inspection of key development works in Varanasi
Opinion | A tearful farewell to General Bipin Rawat
Know all about Saisha Shinde, the transwoman who designed Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 gown
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19, homes sealed by BMC
Srinagar: Search operation being conducted to to track down assailants of bus attack
Second day of PM Modi's tour of Varanasi today, PM takes a midnight inspection of Vishwanath Temple
Aaj Ki Baat: How PM Modi transformed Kashi Vishwanath complex with a spanking, new corridor within four years?
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world
Goa polls 2022: Lone NCP MLA Churchill Alemao merges party's legislative group with TMC
People will not forgive criminals who wore 'red caps', 'mesh caps': Keshav Prasad Maurya
'God bless Goa!' P Chidambaram takes a dig at TMC's pre-poll promise
EXCLUSIVE | Muslims in Uttar Pradesh need to create independent political leadership: Owaisi
EXCLUSIVE | Will Priyanka Gandhi contest assembly elections 2022? Congress leader responds
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, tsunami warning issued
US President Joe Biden to visit Kentucky to survey tornado damage
Omicron: UK PM Boris Johnson says atleast one dead due to new Covid variant
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin to hold virtual summit on December 15
China reports outbreak of COVID-19 new Delta strain ‘sub-lineage AY.4' cases
Barcelona striker Aguero set to retire due to heart condition: Reports
Premier League: Manchester United game postponed as coronavirus cases hit high
Rohit Sharma ruled out of IND vs SA Test series, Priyank Panchal replaces Test vice-captain
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky's sangeet: Dulhan dances with injured foot, Kangana Ranaut, Mahhi Vij join too
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu called up The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh after epic win
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID positive after Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora
Alia Bhatt recreates K3G iconic scene, turns Poo and rates Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan | VIDEO
Sensex slumps over 350 points in early trade; Nifty drops below 17,300
Gujarat reduces VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel by 5 per cent
Retail inflation rises to 4.91% in November
Gold Price Today: Gold rises by Rs 62; silver jumps by Rs 195
Sensex tanks 503 points; Nifty drops below 17,400
After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding, family & friends return to Mumbai | PHOTOS
Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and others launch music album with AR Rehman
Goodbye 2021: 5 nail-biting thrillers of this year to freeze your winter nights (IN PICS)
Tadap: Ahan Shetty attends with girlfriend Tania, Athiya makes first appearance with KL Rahul
Let's celebrate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' third wedding anniversary by recalling their love story
PM Modi In Kashi: Offering Arghya to Sun gives many health benefits; know what are they
Menstrual hygiene: Sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, or period panties? Expert answers
Omicron: Symptoms in children and home remedies to strengthen immunity against COVID variant
Air Quality Scare: Pollution may up sight loss risk; here's what you should do
Covid kilos: Why now is the best time to shed them?
BTS fever rises high on Instagram! K-pop band's V aka Kim Tae-hyung breaks 2 Guinness World Records
Spider-Man No Way Home: Twitterati raise stakes, bet thousands on Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield
Delhi Police's advice about keeping passwords secure has VicKat's wedding reference
Folded hands to fire emojis, here are the most tweeted emojis of 2021
Miss Universe from India: Harnaaz Sandhu, Sushmita Sen & Lara Dutta winning answers & crowning video
Harnaaz Sandhu's Twitter bio reads 'Shine like the whole Universe is yours' and she proved it
Horoscope 14 December 2021: Busy day ahead for Leo zodiacs, know the condition of others
Vastu Tips: Take care of these things to avoid bad luck in house
What is Rudraksh and its 5 scientific health benefits?