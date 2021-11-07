Sunday, November 07, 2021
     
Updated on: November 07, 2021 9:28 IST

November 7: All tasks are successfully completed in Ravi Yoga

November 7, 2021: Today is the third day and Sunday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Tomorrow morning till 6.14 am, there will be Ravi Yoga and all tasks done in Ravi Yoga are completed successfully .
