Updated on: November 23, 2021 11:46 IST

Know the auspicious time of Tuesday from Acharya Indu Prakash

Margashirsha is the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and is Tuesday. Chaturthi date will remain till 12.55 pm tonight. Today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Today, after crossing the whole night, there will be auspicious yoga till 7.31 am tomorrow morning.