Updated on: October 24, 2021 10:05 IST

Karwa Chauth today, married life will remain happy by worshiping this ritual

For the worship of Karwa Chauth, after cleaning the north-east corner of the house properly, lay a wooden pata. Place the idols of Shiva, Maa Gauri and Ganesha on it. After establishing the deities and deities, put some rice in it to establish a water-filled pot or urn in the north direction of Tepa.