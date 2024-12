Updated on: December 06, 2024 8:04 IST

Horoscope Today, December 6 ,2024: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions | Astrology

Today is Friday, the Panchami date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 12:09 pm today. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 10:43 am today. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 5:19 pm today. Apart from this, today is Shri Ram Vivahotsav, i.e., Vivah Panchami.