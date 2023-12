Updated on: December 28, 2023 10:42 IST

Horoscope Today, December 28: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions | Astrology

Horoscope Today, December 28: Today is Udaya Tithi Pratipada and Thursday of Paush Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will end today at 6:47 am. Indra Yoga will last till 2:23 pm tonight. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 1.05 pm tonight. Today Mercury will enter Scorpio in retrograde motion.