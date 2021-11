Updated on: November 23, 2021 11:46 IST

Horoscope 23 November 2021: Libra people will get family support, know about others

Margashirsha is the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and is a Tuesday. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 12:55 pm. Sankashti is Sri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. After passing the whole day the whole night will remain auspicious till 7.31 am tomorrow morning. Along with this, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 1.44 pm, after that Punarvasu Nakshatra will take place.