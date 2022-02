Updated on: February 27, 2022 11:35 IST

Geminis will get result of hard work, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, Feb 27, 2022: The Udaya Tithi of Phalguna Krishna Paksha Ekadashi and Sunday. Ekadashi date will remain till 8:12 am. Today the fast of Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed. Know how your day will be according to Acharya Indu Prakash