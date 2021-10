Updated on: October 19, 2021 10:17 IST

Do visit the Naganechi temple of Bikaner today

The Naganechi temple established in Bikaner, Rajasthan was built by Rao Jodha. In the middle of the 13th century, Rao Dhuhad, a descendant of the Rathores, installed the idol of the goddess here. After this Rao Jodha got the temple built in the 16th century.