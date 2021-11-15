Monday, November 15, 2021
     
Updated on: November 15, 2021 10:29 IST

Do visit Balaji Hanuman temple of Dum Dum today

This temple is situated in Dum Dum area of ​​Kolkata. This temple is said to be about two hundred years old. Near this temple there is an ancient temple of Shiva. Here the form of Bajrang Bali is very unique.
