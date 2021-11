Updated on: November 04, 2021 17:17 IST

Do darshan of Ram Lalla who is enshrined in Ayodhya while sitting at home

Today is the festival of Diwali. Ram ji's darshan has special significance in Ayodhya on this day, so today we are going to make you sit at home and have special darshan of Ram Lalla. Ram Lalla has been placed in a temporary bulletproof temple. He will be seated there after the construction of the Ram temple on the original sanctum is completed.