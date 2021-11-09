Tuesday, November 09, 2021
     
Chhath Puja Day 2: Know about Lohanda and Kharna puja

Chhath Puja 2021: People who are celebrating the festival from Nov 8-11 will be witnessing the second day today. Women who are fasting for their children will observe Lohanda and Kharna on this day.
