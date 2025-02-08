Delhi Election Result 2025: Pravesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal by 3000+
Muqabla: Who is the mastermind behind Rs 15 crore deal?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Arvind Kejriwal going to face setback?
Recommended Video
Delhi Election Result 2025: Pravesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal by 3000+
Muqabla: Who is the mastermind behind Rs 15 crore deal?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Arvind Kejriwal going to face setback?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Did Kejriwal's voter step out of their home in Delhi?
Top News
Delhi Election: BJP dismantles 'Kejri-wall', heads for landslide victory after 27 years | 10 points
BJP crosses majority mark of 36 in Delhi, returns to govern capital after 27 years
Delhi Elections: List of states ruled by BJP-NDA in 2025 after saffron party's huge capital win
BJP govt to set up Special Investigation Team to investigate corruption in Delhi: Parvesh Verma
Latest News
Chronic stress to high sugar consumption; bad habits that can damage your brain
Gaza ceasefire updates: Israel releases Palestinian prisoners as Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages
Delhi Elections: List of states ruled by BJP-NDA in 2025 after saffron party's huge capital win
New Income Tax Bill likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week
Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after massive defeat in Delhi
BJP's Tarwinder Singh Marwah Defeats Manish Sisodia From Jangpura Seat | Delhi Elections
'Kejriwal Overwhelmed By Liquor, Money, Power': Anna Hazare On AAP's Performance in Delhi Elections
Delhi Election Result Update: CM Atishi Marlena won from Kalkaji seat
Delhi Election Result: Manish Sisodia's first reaction after loosing from Jangpura seat
PM Modi on BJP's victory in Delhi: 'Will ensure development to make people's lives better'
Delhi's victory shows faith of people in PM Modi's successful leadership: Yogi Adityanath
Modi Cabinet approves Rs 8,800 crore for Skill India Programme, new railway division at Rayagada
Army, Air Force chiefs to fly LCA Tejas sortie together ahead of Aero India 2025 on February 9
MEA summons Bangladesh envoy after Dhaka lodges protest over Sheikh Hasina's speech
Tony Roberts, Woody Allen's friend and Tony Award-nominated theatre artist dies at 85
Made In India- A Titan Story: Jim, Naseeruddin bring India's largest consumer brand's story
Paatal Lok to Three Of Us, 7 movies-series that define Jaideep Ahlawat's acting range
Shogun, Anora, The Substance dominate at 30th Critics Choice Awards, see full winners list here
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light and Citadel: Honey Bunny fail at Critics Choice Awards 2025
SA20 final live telecast: When and where to watch MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape clash?
Real task is not only to win the Champions Trophy but also to beat India: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 knockouts: Schedule, venues, where to watch - All you need to know
New Zealand pacer in doubt for Champions Trophy 2025, scans to decide availability
Alex Carey achieves unprecedented feat, becomes first Australia keeper-batter to set new Test record
Buy Apple iPhone 15 256GB at Rs 30,000 on Flipkart: Know-how
Google Gemini 2.0 Flash launch: A strong response to OpenAI and DeepSeek’s AI models
WhatsApp to introduce bill payment feature: Now pay electricity, water and rent easily
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 8: Free diamonds, gun skins and other in-game rewards
Paris AI Action Summit 2025: India and France to lead global AI discussion, privacy and more
Chronic stress to high sugar consumption; bad habits that can damage your brain
Propose Day 2025: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share
Propose Day 2025: Why do we celebrate this day? Know 5 unique ways to propose to your partner
Quinoa: Know benefits of this weight loss-friendly superfood and how to include it in your diet
Priyanka Chopra brother's wedding: Actress stuns in blue lehenga for Siddharth-Neelam sangeet
New Income Tax Bill likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week
PSU dividend stock: This company announces interim dividend of Rs 7 - Check record date
Ajax Engineering IPO to open for subscription soon: Check price-band, GMP and other details
New Income Tax Bill gets Cabinet approval, likely to be introduced in Parliament next week: Sources
Vande Bharat train passengers can buy food onboard even if they opt out during ticket booking
Breast cancer: 7 tests that can help in diagnosing the condition
Eating eggs supports heart health, reduces the risk of premature death: Study
Hands and feet become numb while sleeping? These 4 reasons are behind it
Heart attack symptoms: 7 early warning signs of the fatal medical emergency in men
Switching salt with substitutes can lower the risk of stroke, death: Study