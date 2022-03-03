Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:55 IST

After April, Germany is going to make huge gains, some treaties will make good changes

The war between Russia and Ukraine has now reached a dangerous point. There are constant attacks. The Russian army has surrounded the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from all sides. Meanwhile, Germany is believed to be in a better position than the UK. Know what the future looks like for Germany from Acharya Indu Prakash