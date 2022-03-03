Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. After April, Germany is going to make huge gains, some treaties will make good changes

Astrology Videos

Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:55 IST

After April, Germany is going to make huge gains, some treaties will make good changes

The war between Russia and Ukraine has now reached a dangerous point. There are constant attacks. The Russian army has surrounded the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from all sides. Meanwhile, Germany is believed to be in a better position than the UK. Know what the future looks like for Germany from Acharya Indu Prakash
Russia Ukraine News Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News