Updated on: February 04, 2022 10:56 IST

4 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the Chaturthi Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and it is a Friday. Chaturthi date will remain till 3.47 pm late tonight. After that Panchami Tithi will take place. Today Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi will be fasted. Know today's auspicious time.