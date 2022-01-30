Updated on: January 30, 2022 10:20 IST

30 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is Trayodashi Tithi and Sunday of Magha Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi date will remain at 5:29 pm today. After that Chaturdashi date will start. Today there will be Harshana Yoga till 2.15 pm. Know today's auspicious time.