Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. 30 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Astrology Videos

Updated on: January 30, 2022 10:20 IST

30 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is Trayodashi Tithi and Sunday of Magha Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi date will remain at 5:29 pm today. After that Chaturdashi date will start. Today there will be Harshana Yoga till 2.15 pm. Know today's auspicious time.
Horoscope Daily Horoscope Aaj Ka Rashifal In Hindi Astro Videos Indu Prakash

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News