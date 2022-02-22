Tuesday, February 22, 2022
     
Updated on: February 22, 2022 13:06 IST

22 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the sixth date of Falgun Krishna Paksha. Shashthi date will remain till 6.34 pm today. After that Saptami Tithi will take place. Today morning the increase will be till 10.52 minutes.
