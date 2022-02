Updated on: February 18, 2022 15:35 IST

18 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Friday is the second day of Falgun Krishna Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 10:29 pm tonight. After that Tritiya Tithi will take place. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 6:31 pm today. Know today's auspicious time