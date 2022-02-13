Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. 13 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Astrology Videos

Updated on: February 13, 2022 11:15 IST

13 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the Dwadashi tithi and Sunday of Magh Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi date will remain till 6.42 pm today. After that Trayodashi date will start. Tonight, till 9.16 o'clock, every yog will be there. Know today's auspicious time
Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Shubh Muhurt Muhurt

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News