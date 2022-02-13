Updated on: February 13, 2022 11:15 IST

13 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the Dwadashi tithi and Sunday of Magh Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi date will remain till 6.42 pm today. After that Trayodashi date will start. Tonight, till 9.16 o'clock, every yog will be there. Know today's auspicious time