Updated on: September 11, 2024 23:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Thousands of people took to the streets in Shimla, What are their demands?

The streets of Shimla were crowded by the protesters earlier in the day as they were demanding the demolition of the illegal four-storey mosque built by occupying government land in Sanjauli. As some Hindu organisations had already announced a march from Delhi to Sanjauli on September 11