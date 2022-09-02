Updated on: September 02, 2022 11:00 IST

INS Vikrant । INC Vikrant । PM Narendra Modi । Indian Navy । Kochi Navel Base । India TV LIVE

INS Vikrant । INC Vikrant । PM Narendra Modi । Indian Navy । Kochi Navel Base । India TV LIVE#insvikrant #incvikranta #kochi #pmnarendramodi #indiannavy #indiatvGanesh Chaturthi LIVE: Lord Ganesha, the bringer of sorrow, is about to come to the house of his devotees. The first glimpse of the auspicious arrival of the king of Lalbagh in the wonderful form of Ganesha. The celebration of Ganesh festival in Andheri, Mumbai. Ganesh Chaturthi starts from 31st August. Ganesh Utsav 2022 will be celebrated with pomp#ganeshchaturthi #mumbai #ganeshutsav #indiatv #31august2022 #hindinews #indiatvlive #hindilive