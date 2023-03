Updated on: March 21, 2023 23:54 IST

How Amritpal Singh Escaped Punjab Police's Massive Crackdown

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested four people for helping radical preacher Amritpal Singh escape. "In the preliminary investigation, it was found that they went to Gurudwara Sahib in Nangal Ambian where Amritpal changed his clothes and they escaped on two motorcycles.