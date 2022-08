Updated on: August 10, 2022 6:38 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Nitish Kumar did a ‘U’ turn, left NDA, joined RJD-led Mahagathbandhan?

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U). Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.