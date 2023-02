Updated on: February 16, 2023 23:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is there an outcry in Pakistan?

At this time in Pakistan, what people are earning in a day… leave aside pulses and vegetables for the whole family, only bread cannot be jugaad…. because the cost of one roti in Pakistan has also increased to twenty five rupees.. ..and the day's earning is only Rs.100…..four rotis are available for