Updated on: November 22, 2021 23:54 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why are farmer leaders adding MSP and other new demands for ending agitation?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew all three farm laws but the farmers' protest isn't over yet. Now the question in the mind of the people is, what do the leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha want? Why is the agitation not ending? But farmer leaders are now gheraoing the borders of Delhi by making MSP their issue to protest. Are farmers trying to bet on UP with their agitation? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.