Updated on: January 27, 2022 23:53 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Amit Shah told voters in UP, remember Modi’s big achievements while casting your vote

Why CM Yogi told voters, remember, you are not electing an MLA, you’re electing a CM? Why Rahul Gandhi said in Punjab, we will decide CM candidate after consulting party workers? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.