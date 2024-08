Updated on: August 16, 2024 23:28 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Who is stopping Mamata Banerjee from taking action?

Mamata Banerjee claims that the attack on the hospital was a joint conspiracy by the BJP and the Left because the Opposition parties want to create instability in Bengal. But the question is, if Mamata knows that the BJP and the Left were behind the hospital attack, then why isn't she taking action?