Updated on: January 13, 2023 12:50 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Who is responsible for PM Modi's security breach in Karnataka?

A major security lapse was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi roadshow in Hubballi. The PM is in Karnataka for the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival. In the video, a man was seen approaching PM's cavalcade and trying to garland him.