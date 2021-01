Aaj Ki Baat: Who are the two farmer leaders who quit the agitation today?

In an aftermath of the Red Fort siege and violence on capital’s roads during the tractor parade on Tuesday, divisions surfaced in the farm unions’ camp on Wednesday with the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and the BKU (Bhanu) quitting the ongoing protests and announcing their own plans to struggle for justice. Both AIKSCC and BKU (Bhanu) are Uttar Pradesh based organisations.