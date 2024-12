Updated on: December 04, 2024 22:59 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Who are joining team Fadnavis?

The Maharashtra government will be formed tomorrow . Today, the formalities of electing Devendra Phannavis as the leader of the BJP legislative party have also been completed. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers as well on Thursday.