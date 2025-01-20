Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: What will be the first order after Donald Trump oath ?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: January 20, 2025 23:22 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What will be the first order after Donald Trump oath ?

President-elect Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America on Monday (January 20).

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement