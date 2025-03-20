Aaj Ki Baat: Water dispute turns violent—Where did the gun come from? A tragic incident unfolded in Jagatpur village, Bhagalpur, where the family of Union Minister Nityanand Rai’s sister resides. Her two nephews, Vishwajeet Anand and Jayjeet Anand, had an ongoing dispute, which escalated on Thursday morning over drawing water from a hand pump outside their house.