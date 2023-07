Updated on: July 05, 2023 22:59 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Tussle Between Uncle Pawar And Nephew Pawar Escalates

Aaj Ki Baat: A test of strength took place between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra today... In the family war, the younger Pawar defeated the elder Pawar. In today's match nephew defeated uncle...