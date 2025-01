Updated on: January 31, 2025 23:22 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Sonia insulted the President by calling her poor?

Today Congress ex-president, Sonia Gandhi called President Draupadi Murmu poor and tired. Rahul Gandhi called the President's speech boring. Rahul Gandhi's comment was that the same thing. As soon as Sonia Gandhi's statement came, BJP expressed strong objection to it.