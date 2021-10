Updated on: October 26, 2021 6:52 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Sameer Wankhede to meet NCB DG amidst extortion charge

Aryan Khan drugs case is making headlines in the country. Sameer Wankhede, the lead NCB officer investigating the case now faces some investigations himself. He has reached Delhi where he will be meeting NCB DG amidst extortion charge. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Saurav Sharma.