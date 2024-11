Updated on: November 22, 2024 23:06 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Pre-result buzz: All eyes on rebels

By this time tomorrow, the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections will be out, deciding who forms the next government in both states. Both the MahaVikas Aghadi and MahaYuti alliances are claiming victory while strategizing to prevent defections and protect their MLAs post-result