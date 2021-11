Updated on: November 05, 2021 10:55 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: PM Modi celebrates his Diwali at LoC, while Pakistan watches silently

PM Modi celebrated his Diwali with the soldiers of the army at LoC near Pakistan. These soldiers had avenged the attack in Uri, entered Pakistan and killed Pakistani terrorists. PM Modi said that the brave soldiers of the army are his family and he wants to celebrate all festivals with his family. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.