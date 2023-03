Updated on: March 23, 2023 0:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Navratras have started from today...Today is New Year as per Hindu tradition..

Navratras have started from today...Today is New Year as per Hindu tradition...Happy New Year to all of you....New Year in North India...Gudhi Padwa in Maharashtra....Andhra Ugadi....the birthday of Lord Jhulelal Chetichand, the festival of Sajibu Cheiraoba and Sindhi brothers in Manipur.