Updated on: January 06, 2023 23:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: MCD Civic Centre turns into battleground; what triggered ugly clashes | WATCH

MCD Civic Center on Friday witnessed an ugly scene when AAP and BJP councillors clashed over the appointment of 10 aldermen by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena as the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi House began on Friday.