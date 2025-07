Aaj Ki Baat: What did Mamata Banerjee say about voter list revision ? Today, leaders of opposition parties accused the Election Commission of being an agent of the BJP. From Mamta Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tejashwi Yadav to Asaduddin Owaisi, everyone accused the Election Commission of working at the behest of the BJP.