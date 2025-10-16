- News
Aaj Ki Baat: Is there still a dispute over seats in NDA or is everything resolved?
Aaj Ki Baat: Is there still a dispute over seats in NDA or is everything resolved?
The BJP released its second list of candidates for the Bihar elections. The JDU also released a list of 57 candidates. Amit Shah allayed Upendra Kushwaha's displeasure, and the dispute between Chirag Paswan and the JDU over seat allocation was resolved.
