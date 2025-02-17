Aaj Ki Baat: How massive is crowd at Mahakumbh? Check out latest images Today, over 1.35 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. It is generally believed that after the Magh Purnima Snan, the vibrancy of Mahakumbh starts to fade. This year, Maghi Purnima was observed on February 12, following which many Kalpavasis and Akhara saint