Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: How massive is crowd at Mahakumbh? Check out latest images

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Aaj Ki Baat: How massive is crowd at Mahakumbh? Check out latest images

Today, over 1.35 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. It is generally believed that after the Magh Purnima Snan, the vibrancy of Mahakumbh starts to fade. This year, Maghi Purnima was observed on February 12, following which many Kalpavasis and Akhara saint

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Special Report: Is Bihar’s Khan sir building his own vote bank?

Special Report: Is Bihar’s Khan sir building his own vote bank?
Europe Excluded from Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Europe Excluded from Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump Takes a Lap in 'The Beast' at Daytona 500 Before the Race Begins!

Donald Trump Takes a Lap in 'The Beast' at Daytona 500 Before the Race Begins!
Atishi Slams PM Modi Over Delay In Selecting Delhi CM, Says 'PM Doesn't Trust BJP's Delhi MLAs'

Atishi Slams PM Modi Over Delay In Selecting Delhi CM, Says 'PM Doesn't Trust BJP's Delhi MLAs'
Super 100: Political uproar over Chief Minister's face intensifies in Delhi..

Super 100: Political uproar over Chief Minister's face intensifies in Delhi..

Qatar's Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Visits India! Key Agendas on the Table

Qatar's Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Visits India! Key Agendas on the Table
Coffee Par Kurushetra: 7 contenders for Delhi CM! Who will make the cut?

Coffee Par Kurushetra: 7 contenders for Delhi CM! Who will make the cut?
Muqabla: Delhi government's first move Yamuna riverfront cleanup begins

Muqabla: Delhi government's first move Yamuna riverfront cleanup begins

Aap Ki Adalat

Mamta Kulkarni In Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni under the questions of Rajat Sharma

Mamta Kulkarni In Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni under the questions of Rajat Sharma
Gaur Gopal Das In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch the interesting interview of ISKCON monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

Gaur Gopal Das In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch the interesting interview of ISKCON monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in 'Aap Ki Adalat'.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha And Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra in Aap Ki Adalat

AAP MP Raghav Chadha And Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra in Aap Ki Adalat
Dinesh Lal Yadav In Aap Ki Adalat: Bhojpuri star Nirahua in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Dinesh Lal Yadav In Aap Ki Adalat: Bhojpuri star Nirahua in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Sunny Deol In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full episode with Rajat Sharma

Sunny Deol In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full episode with Rajat Sharma
Giriraj Singh In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full episode with Rajat Sharma

Giriraj Singh In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full episode with Rajat Sharma
Acharya Pramod Krishnam In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Acharya Pramod Krishnam In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Mahmood Madani in Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma's questions and Jamiat Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's answers in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Mahmood Madani in Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma's questions and Jamiat Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's answers in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View all

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat: Maghi Purnima Snan: Full preparations amid massive crowds

Aaj Ki Baat: Maghi Purnima Snan: Full preparations amid massive crowds
Aaj Ki Baat: Why so much crowd in Mahakumbh? Why is there a long traffic jam in Prayagraj?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why so much crowd in Mahakumbh? Why is there a long traffic jam in Prayagraj?
Aaj Ki Baat: Did AAP provide evidence to ACB for its allegations?

Aaj Ki Baat: Did AAP provide evidence to ACB for its allegations?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did America show so much strictness in deportation?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did America show so much strictness in deportation?

Aaj Ki Baat: How many Exit Polls predicted a BJP victory?

Aaj Ki Baat: How many Exit Polls predicted a BJP victory?
Aaj Ki Baat : PM Modi takes subtle dig at Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

Aaj Ki Baat : PM Modi takes subtle dig at Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee
Aaj Ki Baat: Voting after 48 hours..Who will win Delhi this time?

Aaj Ki Baat: Voting after 48 hours..Who will win Delhi this time?
Aaj Ki Baat: Sonia insulted the President by calling her poor?

Aaj Ki Baat: Sonia insulted the President by calling her poor?
View all

News

Delhi Yamuna Cleaning: Delhi LG VK Saxena Rolls Out 4-Pronged Plan to Clean Yamuna

Delhi Yamuna Cleaning: Delhi LG VK Saxena Rolls Out 4-Pronged Plan to Clean Yamuna
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Noida Residents React, Say "Never Felt Such Strong Tremors"

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Noida Residents React, Say "Never Felt Such Strong Tremors"
Assam Budget Session: BJP's Mrinal Saikia Calls It Great and a Historical Day for Assam

Assam Budget Session: BJP's Mrinal Saikia Calls It Great and a Historical Day for Assam
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hails Donald Trump's Plan for Gaza

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hails Donald Trump's Plan for Gaza
Muqabla: Who is responsible for 18 deaths? Who is to blame for the stampede?

Muqabla: Who is responsible for 18 deaths? Who is to blame for the stampede?

Olaf Scholz Rebukes JD Vance, Defends Europe's Stance on Hate Speech and the Far-right

Olaf Scholz Rebukes JD Vance, Defends Europe's Stance on Hate Speech and the Far-right
Vance Attends Munich Security Conference, Says ‘Europe Facing Threat From Within’

Vance Attends Munich Security Conference, Says ‘Europe Facing Threat From Within’
Zelenskyy Dismisses Donald Trump's US Mineral Agreement Proposal, Says “Does Not Protect Ukraine…”

Zelenskyy Dismisses Donald Trump's US Mineral Agreement Proposal, Says “Does Not Protect Ukraine…”
View all

Astrology

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 17 Feb, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 17 Feb, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 16 Feb, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 16 Feb, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 15 Feb, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 15 Feb, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 14 Feb, 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash | Astro

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 14 Feb, 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash | Astro
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 13 Feb, 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash | Astro

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 13 Feb, 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash | Astro
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 12 Feb, 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash | Astro

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 12 Feb, 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash | Astro
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 11 Feb, 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash | Astro

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 11 Feb, 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash | Astro
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 10 Feb, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 10 Feb, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
View all

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 17 Feb, 2025 : Troubled by cold and fever...these remedies will provide permanent cure

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 17 Feb, 2025 : Troubled by cold and fever...these remedies will provide permanent cure
Yoga, 15 Feb 2025: Alert from the country's largest hospital..How did liver problem become a big crisis?

Yoga, 15 Feb 2025: Alert from the country's largest hospital..How did liver problem become a big crisis?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 14 Feb, 2025 : Lose weight in 10 days…remove the risk of diseases

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 14 Feb, 2025 : Lose weight in 10 days…remove the risk of diseases

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 13 Feb, 2025 : Know 10 best formula to stay young forever

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 13 Feb, 2025 : Know 10 best formula to stay young forever
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 12 Feb, 2025 : Adopt a 30-day calendar, remove the fear of cancer!

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 12 Feb, 2025 : Adopt a 30-day calendar, remove the fear of cancer!
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 11 Feb, 2025 : Swami Ramdev's 7 tips will increase concentration in exam preparation

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 11 Feb, 2025 : Swami Ramdev's 7 tips will increase concentration in exam preparation
Yoga: Know cure for BP problems without taking medicines from Baba Ramdev

Yoga: Know cure for BP problems without taking medicines from Baba Ramdev

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 10 Feb, 2025 : Normalize blood pressure without medication through yoga and

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 10 Feb, 2025 : Normalize blood pressure without medication through yoga and

View all

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why is Rahul Gandhi so upset over Modi-Trump friendship?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why is Rahul Gandhi so upset over Modi-Trump friendship?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why are Maulanas worried about Waqf Bill?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why are Maulanas worried about Waqf Bill?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is I.N.D.I.A bloc on the verge of breaking?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is I.N.D.I.A bloc on the verge of breaking?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Kejriwal planning to replace Mann as Punjab CM?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Kejriwal planning to replace Mann as Punjab CM?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Parvesh Verma set to become CM?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Parvesh Verma set to become CM?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who will become the Chief Minister of Delhi?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who will become the Chief Minister of Delhi?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Arvind Kejriwal going to face setback?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Arvind Kejriwal going to face setback?
View all

Muqabla

Muqabla: How many more cases will be imposed against Arvind Kejriwal?

Muqabla: How many more cases will be imposed against Arvind Kejriwal?
Muqabla: Why is there a delay on the Delhi CM name announcement?

Muqabla: Why is there a delay on the Delhi CM name announcement?
Muqabla: PM Modi..Arvind Kejriwal..Whom did Delhi people choose?

Muqabla: PM Modi..Arvind Kejriwal..Whom did Delhi people choose?
Muqabla: Will Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia save their seats?

Muqabla: Will Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia save their seats?
Muqabla: Are Arvind Kejriwal's voters leaning towards PM Modi?

Muqabla: Are Arvind Kejriwal's voters leaning towards PM Modi?
Muqabla: Why is Yamuna still polluted and poisonous?..Whom did Delhiites ask ?

Muqabla: Why is Yamuna still polluted and poisonous?..Whom did Delhiites ask ?
Muqabla : Yogi effect in Delhi as he raises Rohingya, infiltration issues?

Muqabla : Yogi effect in Delhi as he raises Rohingya, infiltration issues?
Muqabla: Will BJP fight in elections on religion...Arvind Kejriwal on caste?

Muqabla: Will BJP fight in elections on religion...Arvind Kejriwal on caste?
View all

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai: What triggered deadly rush at 9:55? Who's responsible for chaos?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: What triggered deadly rush at 9:55? Who's responsible for chaos?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Who will be next Delhi CM? Nadda holds meeting with BJP general secretaries

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Who will be next Delhi CM? Nadda holds meeting with BJP general secretaries

Haqiqat Kya Hai :Modi seals deal, opponents left watching

Haqiqat Kya Hai :Modi seals deal, opponents left watching
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did Donald Trump say before meeting PM Modi.."Today Is The Big One"?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did Donald Trump say before meeting PM Modi.."Today Is The Big One"?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: A new inning is about to begin in Delhi after 12 hours?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: A new inning is about to begin in Delhi after 12 hours?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will Modi secure 50 out of 70 seats in Delhi?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will Modi secure 50 out of 70 seats in Delhi?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: BJP projected to win at least 50 seats

Haqiqat Kya Hai: BJP projected to win at least 50 seats

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Delhi ready for voting..Kejriwal or Modi-Modi

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Delhi ready for voting..Kejriwal or Modi-Modi
View all

Entertainment

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

Entertainment Wrap: Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024

Entertainment Wrap: Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024

Entertainment Wrap: Janhvi Comes Out in Support of Nayanthara, Calls Her 'Strong Woman'

Entertainment Wrap: Janhvi Comes Out in Support of Nayanthara, Calls Her 'Strong Woman'

View all

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View all

Lifestyle

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

View all

Originals

New FASTag Rules Effective From Today: Key Changes and What Users Must Know!

New FASTag Rules Effective From Today: Key Changes and What Users Must Know!
Delhi Earthquake: Why A Quake Of 4.0 Magnitude Cause Such Strong Tremors And Sound- Reason Revealed!

Delhi Earthquake: Why A Quake Of 4.0 Magnitude Cause Such Strong Tremors And Sound- Reason Revealed!
NDLS Stampede:Railways Cancels 9 trains from Delhi, Special Provisions Enforced At Prayagraj Station

NDLS Stampede:Railways Cancels 9 trains from Delhi, Special Provisions Enforced At Prayagraj Station
NDLS Stampede: What Triggered the Chaos That Claimed 18 Lives | PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Reaction

NDLS Stampede: What Triggered the Chaos That Claimed 18 Lives | PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Reaction
Pulwama Attack 6th Anniversary: What Happened in 2019, How India Took Revenge on Pakistan?

Pulwama Attack 6th Anniversary: What Happened in 2019, How India Took Revenge on Pakistan?
Speed News: PM Modi Talks Tough on Illegal Immigrants In US, Says Need to End Human Trafficking

Speed News: PM Modi Talks Tough on Illegal Immigrants In US, Says Need to End Human Trafficking

Why Did Trump Announce Reciprocal Tariffs and What Was Their Purpose? Explained

Why Did Trump Announce Reciprocal Tariffs and What Was Their Purpose? Explained
PM Modi Stays At Blair House: A Look Inside 'Most Exclusive Hotel' That Hosted Queen Elizabeth II

PM Modi Stays At Blair House: A Look Inside 'Most Exclusive Hotel' That Hosted Queen Elizabeth II
View all
 
\