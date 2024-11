Updated on: November 27, 2024 23:08 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: How did Eknath Shinde give up his insistence on CM post?

Today it has become clear that Devendra Fadnavis will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Today, Eknath Shinde broke all the speed breakers on the way to the formation of the new government. Shinde said, now there is no speed breaker.