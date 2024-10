Updated on: October 04, 2024 23:54 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : How did cyber fraudsters kill a teacher in Agra?

A woman became so terrified after receiving a threatening fake call on WhatsApp that she had a heart attack and lost her life in Agra. This tragic incident took place in the Shahganj Albatia area of Agra, where school teacher Malti Verma fell prey to a scam call about a so-called "digital arrest."